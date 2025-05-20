Taylor Swift's ‘Reputation (Taylor's Version)' teaser in ‘Handmaid's Tale'

Originally appeared on E! Online

The old Taylor Swift really can’t come to the phone right now.

Case in point: a rerecorded version of Reputation’s lead single “Look What You Made Me Do” just premiered during the latest episode of "The Handmaid’s Tale," proving that Taylor’s Version of her sixth studio album is on the horizon.

In the clip from the latest episode of the Hulu series, which premiered May 19, the new version plays as a group of women, led by Elisabeth Moss’ June Osbourne, narrowly avoid truck bombs as they stage their uprising. The show’s star and executive producer said it was an “honor” to get to use one of Swift’s unreleased songs during such a pivotal point of the series.

“I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her,” Moss told Billboard May 20, “and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment.”

The Taylor’s Version of “Look What You Made Me Do” perfectly recreates the original synths and sample of Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy,” but also includes her updated vocals, providing more emphasis on the “do” in “look what you made me do,” as well as other slight tonal changes.

And while Swift’s fans will be thrilled for the “Karma” singer’s latest Easter egg, she has hinted at "Reputation (Taylor’s Version)" plenty of times over the last few years, including providing a snippet of “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” for the second season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty."

Swift, for her part, never commented on loaning her unreleased track for the 2023 television episode, but "The Summer I Turned Pretty" author and showrunner Jenny Han has previously gushed over the Eras Tour performer allowing her to borrow her songs for the romance series.

“She really — I felt like she is someone who bets on women,” Han said on an episode of the Open Book podcast in January. “And I felt like she bet on me. And I can't say enough how thankful I am that she let us use her music. And I think she knows, too, her fans would like the show.”

When it comes to teasing her music, everyone certainly likes Swift’s little games.

