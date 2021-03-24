The Debacle Between Jensen Karp, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Those Alleged Shrimp Tails

Twitter users are eating up the story of how Jensen Karp unexpectedly found something fishy inside his bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

The Los Angeles-based podcaster, whose wife is "Boy Meets World" actress Danielle Fishel, believes he found two sugar-coated shrimp tails in his bag of cereal and has been sharing his disturbing experience with fans on Twitter.

On Monday, Karp posted a picture of what he alleges are pieces of shrimp that he found inside the Cinnamon Toast Crunch he bought at the Woodland Hills Costco in California.

Karp tagged the brand and wrote, "Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal?" To prove he was serious, he added, "This is not a bit."

In another tweet, Karp wrote, "I'm looping in @GeneralMills because I'm genuinely nervous I will never eat (or sleep) again without answers."

Alright, I’m looping in @GeneralMills because I’m genuinely nervous I will never eat (or sleep) again without answers. https://t.co/b3OtYyqLjG — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch account responded to his tweets.

"We're sorry to see what you found! We would like to report this to our quality team," it wrote, offering to replace his box with a new one.

Karp responded, "GUYS - I am not sure I'm ready for another box!!!"

At this point in the shrimp tail tale, Seth Rogen entered the chat. The comedian wrote, "You win!"

Karp replied, "Seth - define 'win.'" Touché.

Later in the day, the brand sent out another tweet about the incident.

"After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended," it wrote. "We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp."

However, Karp did not seem pleased. He posted two more close-up images of his fishy friends.

"After further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos," he wrote. "I wasn't all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?"

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

The post has gained more than 147,000 likes.

The "Talk Ain't Cheap" podcast host mused to his followers.

"Imagine a universe where I'm like, 'Yuck. These are shrimp tails.' Then I re-examine them a few hours later and realize, 'Nope. These are just accumulations of sugar.'"

He posted alleged, unverified screenshots of his conversation with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, which offered to send a pre-paid envelope to mail the findings so the cereal company can "take a closer look."

"Okay. So they want me to send them the shrimp tails for a 'closer look,'" Karp wrote. "These are obviously shrimp tails, so I will be keeping one as evidence, as I now feel like Sandra Bullock in The Net.

"Should I take MY shrimp tail to a lab? I'm all-in."

The saga continued when he was convinced to go back through the bag to look for any other mysterious items.

"When I first noticed the shrimp tails, I freaked out and closed the box," he wrote.

The next image of his so-called findings also included what looked like a white string and pieces of cereal with "black marks" on them.

"I ate a bowl before noticing all this," he noted. "Is it shrimp adjacent?"

Also, many of the squares have black marks, and some are dyed red? And yes, I ate a bowl before noticing all this. pic.twitter.com/Y9WWmsTznP — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Fans eventually speculated the black bits looked like potential rat droppings, prompting Karp to say, "It makes me want wash my mouth out with acid."

Rogan returned to give his take, noting, "I'd cut my mouth off if I were you."

The "This is the End" actor also joked, "Yo that's shrimp CT CRUNCH!" and "CALL A F------ EXORCIST."

It was time for a crustaceans expert to weigh in. Adam Wall, who is the collections manager of crustacea at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County according to its website, responded on Twitter.

"Those do look a bit like a shrimp's telson & uropods–tail," he said. "I would totally love to look at your 'specimen' under a microscope, we might even be able to extract DNA to confirm its species or if it's indeed cinnamon sugar."

Karp's enthusiastic response? "LET'S GET REAL NANCY DREW ABOUT THIS S---."

He gave yet another update on the bag of cereal later on, thanks to the bravery of his wife, Danielle, who starred in "Boy Meets World" and "Girl Meets World."

"My wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack," Karp wrote.

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include...(I don’t even want to say it)...dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

The second bag appeared to be taped up and seemed, from his perspective, to include "dental floss."

On Tuesday, Karp loaded his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch into his car. "We're going to a lab." He later said a research company is paying to DNA test the so-called shrimp.

"I am now in touch with a testing lab re: the 'black things,' which I will not yet be calling by any other name for my own sanity."

The writer tweeted that he wanted to clarify he has "NO idea" how any items got into his cereal bags, claiming it could have been contaminated at Costco, though he doesn't believe that sufficiently explains the alleged black bits and shrimp.

"My point is - their initial reaction to shellfish being in the bag was to tell me it was sugar. Not to investigate the issue or look into it. It's a deadly allergy to many (and non-Kosher) and that didn't seem to matter beyond offering me a new box," he said.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch released another statement on Tuesday.

"While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility," the company tweeted. "We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further."

The brand encouraged "Any consumers who notice their cereal box or bag has been tampered with, such as the clear tape that was found in this case" to contact them at 1-800-328-1144.

As the company and Karp move forward with their investigations, the breakfast mystery has been blowing up online.

One user said, "this is the story I'm invested in today."

Another said, "This cinnamon toast shrimp saga is giving me life right now."

It also inspired plenty of jokes among fans wanting to fish in troubled waters. When "Bones" actor John Francis Daley wrote, "This is wild," another person responded, "Could be farm-raised actually."

Could be farm-raised actually — Nick Pennebaker (@pennebaker) March 22, 2021

Another fan made a "Forrest Gump" reference.

"There's pineapple shrimp, lemon shrimp, coconut shrimp, pepper shrimp, Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp..."

Actress Allie Mac Kay joked, "Cereal? More like seareal. Amirite? (But seriously, this is f------ gross)."