The Kardashians

‘The Kardashians' Premiere Hulu Original Series on April 14

After 20 seasons on E!, the reality television series returns on the streaming platform

By The Associated Press

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

The Kardashians are promising an all-access pass into their lives, again, when they hit screens April 14 with a new reality series, this time on Hulu.

After 20 seasons on E! with the warts-and-all show that made them famous, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” fans have been waiting on an air date for the Hulu project announced soon after they wrapped up.

If an edgy trailer for “The Kardashians” is any indication, Kylie, Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Khloe and Kendall will bring the glam as the Hulu original series promises: “All the walls will be shattered.” Their previous gig was built on a family togetherness vibe until the K women (and the many men and children in their lives) made their way to the top.

More 'The Kardashians' Coverage:

Kanye West Feb 4

Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West After He Claims North Is On TikTok Against His Will

Hulu Jan 1

The Kardashian-Jenners Reveal Title of New Hulu Show in First Teaser

A synopsis for the new show doesn't leave out those they're-just-like-us elements. It promises the latest iteration will “reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs.”

But the binge will have to wait. New episodes will air every Thursday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

The KardashianstelevisionKeeping Up With the KardashiansHulu
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us