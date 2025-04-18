Celebrity News

‘The Office''s Jenna Fischer shares glimpse at hair growth after chemo

The Office alum Jenna Fischer showed off her burgeoning curls after completing chemotherapy following her battle with breast cancer.

Jenna Fischer and David S. Goyer during Variety’s Entertainment & Technology Summit Presented by City National Bank at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on September 15, 2022, in West Hollywood, California.
Jenna Fischer is embracing her new look.

Months after sharing she was cancer free after a private battle with breast cancer, "The Office" alum gave fans an update on her hair growth journey after completing chemotherapy.

"I am borderline obsessed with my messy uncontrollably curly post-chemo bangs," Fischer captioned a sunlit Instagram selfie posted April 16. "They are giving me 80s vibes all day and I’m here for it."

In the photo, the 51-year-old dons black-rimmed glasses and a navy work shirt as she shows off her red hair, which is noticeably more curly than before.

"Positive comments only because it’s what they deserve," Fischer — who shares son Weston, 13, and daughter Harper, 10, with husband Lee Kirk — added in the caption. "They are the best."

Her "Office Ladies" podcast cohost Angela Kinsey was among the pals who shared her adoration for her former costar's new 'do, writing, "I loooove it!!!!" along with heart and flame emojis.

READ Jenna Fischer Reveals The Office’s Most Expensive Scene and It’s Probably Not What You Think

Meanwhile, Leslie Bibb wrote, "I think you look f--king great," and Olivia Munn — who has also been candid about her breast cancer journey — commented, "I'm so happy you're loving it now! I am too!"

Fischer's update comes over a year after she was diagnosed with stage one triple breast cancer.

A few months after she first shared the news, Fischer commemorated the first anniversary of her surgery and celebrated being close to the end of her treatment.

"I have two more Herceptin infusions and then I will get my port out!!" she wrote on Instagram January 4. "Hair is growing back (slowly and wildly, but it's growing). And I'm working out with @bodyfitbyamy to keep my body strong for the long haul."

