These 2003 Grammys Moments Will Give You All of the Feels

Music's biggest night is always full of high notes.

The 2023 Grammys are only a few hours away and performers like Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and other stars are expected to light up the stage with unforgettable performances. Plus, Trevor Noah is hosting the annual ceremony, airing Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT, for the third time in a row.

But before celebrities step out in fierce fashion on the red carpet at the Crypto.com arena and awards are handed out tonight, take a walk down memory lane and relive all of the nostalgic-inducing moments from the 2003 Grammy Awards.

We're talking Kelly Rowland and Nelly performing their chart-topping hit "Dilemma," Missy Elliott fabulously popping bubblegum on the red carpet and Alicia Keys writing "Think 4 Urself" in gold marker on her back.

And if you've been obsessed with the Y2K fashion trends that reigned supreme last year, the awards show from 20 years ago is a masterclass on how to wear bedazzled tracksuits, low-rise pants, bodycon dresses and the pouf — you know, "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's trademark hairstyle.

So, before the 2023 Grammys kick-off, relive the Y2K era in all its glory below.

KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland & Nelly

The duo performed their chart-topping tune "Dilemma" and Nelly's "Hot in Herre" track at the 2003 Grammys.

L. Busacca/WireImage via Getty Images

Diana Ross

The iconic singer showcased her denim dress, which featured a deconstructed bodice and asymmetrical neckline.

KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Faith Hill

The country singer lit up the stage in a gold fringe dress and matching accessories, as she performed "Cry."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Celia Cruz

The legendary singer was a vision in white at the 2003 ceremony, wearing an elegant gown, lavish shawl and ornate choker diamond necklace.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Harvey Fierstein & Rod Stewart

Harvey Fierstein and Rod Stewart presented the late Robin Williams with the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Comedy Album. Fierstein also took home a Grammy for Musical Show Album for his work in the Broadway show "Hairspray."

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Naomi Campell

The supermodel turned heads on the red carpet in a plunging minidress with sparkly embellishments. The diamond choker and arm bangle were the perfect finishing touches.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Norah Jones

The singer swept the 2003 Grammys, winning five awards out of the eight she was nominated for, including, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Don't Know Why." She was carrying so many trophies by the end of the night, one ended up falling down.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Avril Lavigne

The "Complicated" singer stepped out in her signature style of low-rise pants, a button-down shirt paired with a slim tie and her slick-straight hair. Her blazer packed a punch with its "Rock On" message hidden inside.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper

The "Time After Time" singer stepped out in a fluffy-trimmed coat and bold red lipstick to present the award for Best New Artist with Alicia Keys.

Pink

In true Pink fashion, she rocked an edgy look on the red carpet. Wearing a completely sheer lace gown that featured extreme cutouts and a thigh-high slit, she didn't miss a beat.

eff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Missy Elliott

The rapper brought a pop of color to the 2003 event with her bright pink velour tracksuit and matching bubblegum accessory.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Ashanti

The singer not only performed "Dreams" but went home a winner, as she earned a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

T-Boz & Chilli

The girl group showcased their fierce style on the red carpet and also paid tribute to TLC member, Left Eye (a.k.a. Lisa Lopes), who passed away a year before in April 2002.

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Alicia Keys

The Keys Soulcare founder made a fashion statement by writing the phrase "Think 4 Urself" on her lower back in gold marker.

Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage

Sheryl Crow

The "Soak Up the Sun" singer took home the Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance and performed with Kid Rock.

M. Caulfield/WireImage via Getty Images

Diddy, Kim Cattrall & John Mayer

Name a more iconic trio, we'll wait. Diddy and Kim Cattrall presented the award for Best Rap Album (Eminem) and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, which went to John Mayer.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The Chicks (The Dixie Chicks)

After performing their hit cover "Landslide," The Chicks (then still known as The Dixie Chicks) celebrated their Grammy win for Best Country Album.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

*NSYNC

Instead of performing one of their hit-making pop tunes, the boy band honored the Bee Gees with a special tribute.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

No Doubt

The group had an unforgettable red carpet moment during the 2003 ceremony.