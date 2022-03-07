They're Back – See Which Original ‘Fresh Prince' Stars Are Reuniting on ‘Bel Air'

Back to Bel-Air.

Get ready to freak out, "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" fans. Two O.G. stars from the iconic '90s sitcom are reuniting on Peacock's reimagined drama series Bel-Air.

Daphne Maxwell Reid, who played Aunt Viv from 1993 to 1996, and Vernee Watson-Johnson, who played Will Smith's mother Viola "Vy" Smith, will guest star on the March 24 episode. They'll play Helen and Janice, respectively, two members of the Art Council Board of Trustees.

NBCU Photo Bank; Peacock

NBCU Photo Bank; Peacock

The first look photo shows the veteran actors sitting in a conference room during a scene with Cassandra Freeman, "Bel-Air"'s new Aunt Viv. Watson-Johnson sports an elegant blue blazer and Reid wears a colorful printed top.

Executive produced by Will Smith and inspired by Morgan Cooper's viral short film, which reimagined the iconic sitcom, "Bel-Air" takes a dramatic and raw approach to "Fresh Prince." It's set in the modern-day U.S., and Jabari Banks portrays the lead role of Will.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast, Then and Now

Freeman recently promised fans of the O.G. series that they'll definitely "see Easter eggs of the original" on the Peacock hit. "You'll see moments of things where you'll be like, 'Oh my god, I remember that from the original!'" she shared.

Peacock

And now an actual cast reunion.

Freeman also dished on landing the iconic role of Aunt Viv. "The most excited person when I got this job by far was my manager," she said. "He was screaming, 'Oh my god! You are the new Aunt Viv.' And I was like, 'I swear he said Aunt Viv.'"

New episodes of "Bel-Air" are released every Thursday with the season one finale streaming on Thursday, March 31 on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)