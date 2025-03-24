Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump confirm relationship with PDA photo

Originally appeared on E! Online

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's love is in full swing — and Instagram official.

The golf champion and the 47-year-old, ex-wife of President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr., has confirmed they are dating, more than a week after their romance was reported by multiple outlets.

And that's not all. Woods also expressed his feelings for Vanessa Trump while sharing photos of the two on his social media for the first time.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" Woods wrote on his Instagram March 23. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

The athlete, 49, included in his post a pic of the two lying together in a hammock, with Vanessa Trump putting her arm around him, as well as an image of the pair embracing while standing side-by-side.

She later reshared Woods' post on her Instagram Stories.

Woods shared his post days after his son Charlie Woods, 16 — who he shares with ex-wife Elin Nordegren — and Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter Kai Trump, 17, competed in the Junior Invitational at South Carolina's Sage Valley Golf Club.

Last month, the golf pro visited the White House for a Black History Month celebration, where the president praised the athlete as "one of the greatest golfers in the world."

The U.S. leader had honored Woods with a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

"We are in the presence of a true legend — an extraordinary athlete who has transformed golf and achieved new levels of dominance," he said at the time. "He's also a great person."

