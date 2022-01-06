coronavirus

‘TODAY' Anchor Hoda Kotb Tests Positive For COVID, Isolating at Home

The co-anchor of "TODAY" said she is feeling well

Hoda Kotb on the set of the TODAY Show, June 17, 2021, New York.
Tyler Essary/NBC

Hoda Kotb, the co-anchor of "TODAY" on NBC, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, she said Thursday.

Kotb said that she is feeling well and that she is looking forward to returning when she is able.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Kotb is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, according to TODAY.

The U.S. reported more than 1 million new coronavirus cases on Monday, as the country continues to battle a surge.

Earlier in the week, fellow NBC host Seth Meyers of "Late Night With Seth Meyers," said he had tested positive and the show would be dark the rest of the week.

TODAY, NBC and this television station are part of the NBCUniversal family.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusTodayHoda Kotb
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us