Tom Brady Ditches Wedding Ring Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors

Tom Brady is taking a breather on wearing his wedding ring.

The NFL star's fingers were bare when he stepped out of his hotel ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 16. Dressed casually in a baby blue jacket, white tee and navy pants, Brady was seen carrying a camouflage print gym bag as he hopped onto an awaiting team bus—with only a white watch as his choice of accessory.

The outing comes just a week after his wife, Gisele Bündchen, was spotted without her wedding band during a visit to a gym in Miami.

Speculation of trouble in paradise has been looming over the couple for months. While neither have publicly commented on the rumors, a source recently told E! News that Brady and Bündchen, who tied the knot in 2009 after more than two years of dating, have each hired divorce attorneys.

"There has always been a lot of love and passion between them," the insider shared. "But now that they have been apart, it seems like this is better for everyone."

The source added, "It's surprising to friends they have taken it this far."

And it seems Brady has been running solo as of late. On Oct. 14, the quarterback attended the wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg, though Bündchen was nowhere to be seen at the star-studded nuptials. Per Page Six, the guest list included Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Meek Mill, Jon Bon Jovi, Tommy Hilfiger and several Patriot players.

As for Bündchen? She raised eyebrows online earlier this month when she shared a cryptic response to an Instagram post about relationships. The supermodel dropped a prayer hands emoji in the comments section after author Jay Shetty posted an excerpt from his new book reading: "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you."

"Love is a daily effort," the post's caption read. "Some days it may come easier than others and that's OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values and goals."

Gisele Bündchen is opening up about how she feels about husband Tom Brady continuing his football career. In a new interview with Elle, Gisele shed light on where she stands on his choice to keep playing, saying that while they've talked a lot about her reservations, she knows football is his passion.