Tom Holland Hypnotizes Zendaya With Spidey Skills in 1st ‘No Way Home' Trailer

Tom Holland and Zendaya are holding hands as the world literally collapses around them.

The first trailer for the hugely anticipated superhero film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" debuted on the evening of Monday, Aug. 23, and fans were treated to plenty of dizzying moments. Front and center was the romance between Holland's Peter Parker and Zendaya's MJ, which appeared to be on the brink of crumbling as a result of an ill-fated curse created by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

"This is a good one: 'Some suggest that Parker's powers include the male spider's ability to hypnotize females,'" MJ told Peter in the footage as she read from a newspaper. Peter replied, "Stop, come on," leading her to hilariously quip, "Yes, my Spider-Lord."

The trailer for director Jon Watts' film teased Peter getting publicly outed as Spider-Man, leading to potential punishment. In an apparent attempt to clear his name, Pete sought out Strange to use his powers to rid everyone's memories of the latest developments. But at the last minute, the web-slinger realized this would include his loved ones as well.

Plenty of familiar faces popped up in the footage, including Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Alfred Molina reprising his role from the Tobey Maguire franchise as Doctor Octopus. (There are so many people with superfluous PhDs in this universe.)

In addition to their on-screen success, Holland and Zendaya — a.k.a. Tomdaya — are still going strong as a real-life couple as well. A photo of the pair getting cuddly popped up on social media over the weekend, after the twosome was spotted kissing in July.

Check out the exciting trailer in the below video. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 17.