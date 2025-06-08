Tony Awards 2025: Katie Holmes wows during rare red carpet appearance 

Originally appeared on E! Online

Katie Holmes is making the Tony Awards 2025 red carpet her town.

The "Dawson’s Creek" alum made a rare appearance at the 78th Tony Awards June 8 at Radio City Music Hall in a bold green top with a studded pink skirt—channeling her inner Elphaba and Glinda—paired with a sleek updo.

Holmes, 46, as well as the rest of the cast of "Our Town" including Zoe Deutch and Jim Parsons is up for an award this evening for Best Revival of a Play—opposing "Yellow Face," "Romeo + Juliet," and "Eureka Day." In addition to her and her castmates’ feat, Holmes—who starred as Mrs. Webb in the play— will also be presenting an award during the ceremony.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Upon hearing the news "Our Town" earned a nod, Holmes—who shares daughter Suri with ex Tom Cruise—couldn’t help but gush at the achievement.

“I am so grateful for our Our Town family and so very excited that 'Our Town' was nominated for a Tony this morning,” she wrote in a May 1 Instagram post. “What an honor."

While working on the show in New York, Holmes shared glimpses into her experience—including a very sweet birthday surprise the cast and her daughter prepared for her.

In an Instagram Story she shared on her birthday December 18, Suri—along with a group of the 'Our Town' cast and crew—sang her “Happy Birthday” while holding signs of old Hollywood actors.

And Holmes was clearly touched by the gesture, as she added in the caption of her post, “Love you all."

When "Our Town" closed in January, Holmes also proved it was a role she was going to miss dearly, commemorating the occasion in an Instagram post that showed she had left a message behind in her dressing room at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, adding alongside a photo of her signature on a piece of wood, “Dressing room farewell.”

