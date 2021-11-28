‘Trading Spaces' Ty Pennington Marries Kellee Merrell In Small Georgia Ceremony

This is not a (construction) drill: Ty Pennington is married!

The 57-year-old carpenter--who is known for hosting popular home design shows including "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," Battle on the Beach, and "Trading Spaces"--married his social media manager fiance Kellee Merrell, 33, on Saturday, Nov. 27.

In true Pennington fashion, the couple were wed amidst their very own extreme home makeover. The small ceremony, which featured only eight people in attendance, was held at their 19th-century home in Savannah, Georgia that they're currently in the process of renovating, per People. It was also where they held their reception.

To commemorate their wedding day, Pennington posted a photo of him and Merrell smiling while standing front of a white vintage car on Instagram. Dressed in a dark grey suit with a white button-up shirt, Pennington can be seen cuddling up close to Merrell, who looked stunning in a white gown and blazer combination to stave off the end-of-the-year chill.

"We did it," he wrote.

Fellow HGTV stars Leanne Ford, Mika Kleinschmidt, Taniya Nayak and the host of the recent "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" reboot Breegan Jane all voiced their joy online for the newlywed couple, with Jane writing, "Congratulations you two! This is so beautiful!"

Pennington and Merrell revealed in July that they had gotten engaged earlier this year. He posted an image of two hands, one donning an incredible teardrop engagement ring, with the caption, "It's the "yes" for me..."

The couple, who initially met back in 2010, reconnected last year and sparked a beautiful relationship after they spent quarantine together, according to People.

Pennington, who recently starred in the show "Rock The Block," has been very open with his adoration for his wife ever since they began dating and often posts photos of them traveling, giving her hilarious 'modeling classes,' and dressing up as Margo and Todd Chester from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" for Halloween.

"Thank you ...Universe ...for creating this amazing human... who somehow tolerates me ...even tho I'm beginning to look like papa smurf after a Willie Nelson concert," he shared on Instagram in June.

After their engagement, Pennington told People that Merrell was "a beautiful person inside and out" and that their paths "finally crossed at the right time" in their lives. "It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person," he said. "I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one."