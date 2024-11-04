Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift's brother at Eras Tour

Originally appeared on E! Online

Travis Kelce is certainly close to Taylor Swift’s mother — and trusts her brother like his brother.

During the “Karma” singer’s Eras Tour in Indianapolis Nov. 2, the Kansas City Chiefs player proved that Andrea Swift and Austin Swift are the family that he chose.

In a video shared to X, formerly Twitter, Kelce walks up to greet Taylor Swift’s brother and mother as she performs a rendition of “But Daddy I Love Him,” on stage. The 35-year-old shakes the Notre Dame alum’s hand before hugging him and moving aside to say something to Taylor Swift’s mom as he grabs a water bottle.

The sweet family moment came after Andrea Swift had subtly supported Kelce in September by wearing a pin with a nod to her daughter and the Super Bowl champion that read, “In my 87 era,” at the Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Austin Swift had also attended the same Chiefs game, along with HAIM members Este Haim and Alana Haim.

Meanwhile, Kelce's family has proven to be just as supportive to Taylor Swift. Last month, Kelce’s brother Jason Kelce attended the Eras Tour in Miami alongside wife Kylie Kelce and daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3.

Although the couple’s youngest daughter Bennett, 20 months, was not in attendance, the family proved to be the Grammy winner’s biggest fans — with Jason Kelce later addressing that a photo of himself at the show that saw people online accusing him of being asleep was actually him getting really into the music.

“I’m sitting here and I’m just feeling it, tapping my thigh, and I’m just in the moment, listening to the song,” Jason Kelce detailed on an Oct. 23 episode of "New Heights." “And all the sudden, I go on Twitter and I see this f---ing picture. I’m like, dude, what the f---? I’m not even sleeping.”

Indeed, Jason Kelce emphasized that he had one hell of a time during Taylor Swift's Florida show.

“This Miami show was incredible. I don’t know if it’s because we’re back in the U.S. because I think the London crowd was incredible, but the rain. Dude, it was on another level,” he gushed to brother Travis Kelce . “I texted you halfway through it, ‘This rain, Tay is killing it.’ Dude, when Reputation came on and she came out in a new outfit and the rain was coming down, the place could have f---ing erupted. I mean, it did. The amount of energy was insane. It was so exciting.”

