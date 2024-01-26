Travis Kelce shares discussion with Taylor Swift about media attention

Originally appeared on E! Online

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are staying in that lavender haze.

In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed how he and the "Anti-Hero" singer are shaking off all the media hype surrounding their relationship—and it all comes down to one important conversation.

"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Kelce explained in a press conference Jan. 26. "That's all that matters."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

His words aligned with comments recently made by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes when reflecting on the 34-year-old's whirlwind year—which in addition to his romance with Swift has included a Super Bowl win and a "Saturday Night Live" hosting stint.

"It's been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he's just been himself the whole time," Mahomes told NBC Sports earlier this month. "He's still Travis Kelce. He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they're his best friend. And he's going to be like that in the locker room every single day. It hasn't been any different."

Taylor Swift & Whole Kelce Family Cheer on Travis Kelce in Playoffs

And when it comes down to it, Mahomes has gained a new friend from his teammate's love story.

The instantly viral moment turned out to be quite the introduction to brother Travis' famous girlfriend. The brothers revealed on their "New Heights" podcast that Taylor Swift hadn't actually met Jason until they sat together to cheer on Travis and the Chiefs.

"It's been cool to interact with [Taylor] because she's top tier of her profession—and how she drives and she becomes that, it's really cool to hear about and to see," he said on a Dec. 25 episode of "CBS Mornings." "He's lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman."

Of course, a few things have changed since Kelce and Swift went public with their relationship in October. For one, the NFL has definitely found a new football fan in the Grammy winner. After all, she has attended 11 games so far this season, often with Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, by her side.

"Football is awesome, it turns out," Swift gushed in her Time 2023 Person of the Year profile. "I've been missing out my whole life."

As for any criticism surrounding her game appearances, Swift is too busy playing cheer captain to pay attention to the hate.

"I'm just there to support Travis," she said. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."