Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's thoughts on if he should retire from the NFL

Travis Kelce says his "strong" relationship with Taylor Swift allows him to stay focused on his career in the NFL.

During a Jan. 15 appearance on "The Stephen A. Smith Show," Kelce, 35, talked about his career in the NFL. Host Stephen A. Smith also asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end if Swift is "encouraging" Kelce to keep playing or to retire.

Kelce, who is currently playing in his 12th season with the Chiefs, answered that he has "all the support" he needs.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” Kelce said. “She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”

Kelce and Swift went public with their relationship in September 2023 and have been together ever since. Swift was in the crowd when Kelce and his team won the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. He also attended a few of her "Eras Tour" concerts and even made an onstage appearance during a show in London.

"Personally, I think that's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft," he said. "Focus on being the best version of you.

"That's why I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her and being there for her, making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she’s doing in life," he continued. "I think I’m as focused as I’ve ever been on my job and being the best player that I can possibly be week in and week out for this team, and it’s because I don’t have to worry about things off the field.”

In regards to when he may retire, Kelce said his mindset on it “changes every single day.” He said he’s excited to finish out the season.

“I’ll re-evaluate it like I always do, and I’ll probably tell myself how much I love this thing, and I’ll come back next year,” he said. “It’s just something that you have to keep in perspective. I never want to get to the point where I’m not helping this team win.”

Kelce previously told his brother Jason Kelce, who announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024, that he would like to pursue a media career once his NFL days are over.

"I want to broadcast when I’m done playing,” he said on their "New Heights" podcast in June 2024.

Kelce added that he wants to put on the headset and be up in the broadcasting booth reporting on the game.

“I want to be right here and tell them about the game, the old ball coach, ladies and gentlemen,” he said, mimicking a radio announcer. “I want to do that. I want to be the talking head that calls the games.”

