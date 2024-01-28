Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift share on-field kiss after Chiefs beat Ravens

Kansas City beat Baltimore 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

By Sanjesh Singh

Swift
Getty

The Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five years...and this time they're bringing Taylor Swift.

No. 3-seeded Kansas City on Sunday won 17-10 at the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens to become AFC champions.

A significant key to Kansas City's victory was veteran tight end Travis Kelce, who consistently gave Patrick Mahomes an outlet to slice Baltimore's elite defense.

After the game, Kelce and Swift, who are in a relationship, shared an on-field kiss to celebrate the moment.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Kelce caught 11 passes on 11 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown, proving a nightmare mismatch in arguably his best game of the season.

The 34-year-old also broke Jerry Rice's record for all-time playoff receptions.

Entertainment News

SNL 2 hours ago

Dakota Johnson hilariously addresses the Stanley cup craze on ‘SNL' in ‘Big Dumb Cups' sketch

Taylor Swift 5 hours ago

Taylor Swift plans to attend Super Bowl despite Japan concert: Report

Swift reportedly is planning on attending Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas despite having a concert in Japan the night before.

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us