Travis Scott Performs First Public Concert Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is back in front of the mic.

The rapper hit the stage at Miami's E11EVEN Club in the early hours of May 8, as part of the Formula 1 Race Week celebration. The event marks Scott's first public performance since the tragedy as his Astroworld Festival in November.

The 31-year-old, who dined at Miami restaurant Prime 112 earlier in the night, arrived at E11EVEN at 3 a.m. He went straight to the DJ booth, took the mic and told the sold out crowd that everyone in the club "better lose their motherf----- minds."

Wearing a graphic tee, baggy jeans and IRAK ball cap, Scott put on a 45-minute show, performing tracks such as "Sicko Mode," "Antidote," "Pick Up the Phone" and "Goosebumps." Quavo from Migos also joined him on stage when guests started chanting "Dubai S---," a collaboration between the two.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Multiple times throughout his set, while clutching a bottle of Don Julio 1942, Scott told everyone in the crowd to take shots. At one point, Scott noticed Logan Paul in the crowd, saying, "The one thing I know about you is that you turn the F---- up.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

Other A-listers at E11EVEN that night included Future, Tyga, Zedd, will.i.am, Busta Rhymes, Danny Amendola, Travis Kelce, Terrence J, Teyana Taylor, Karrueche and more. Kylie Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 3-month-old son with Scott, did not appear to be attendance.

Before his Miami gig, Scott had only made appearances at private parties. On March 26, the 31-year-old performed a short set at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's star-studded pre-Oscars 2022 party, held at a private estate in Bel-Air, Calif. The bash was attended by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Serena Williams.

Last month, he performed at the Revolve x Bootsy Bellows bash, a Revolve Festival After-Party in La Quinta, Calif., which took place during Coachella.

"Travis got in the DJ booth with the DJ Chase B," an eyewitness at the April 16 party told E! News. "People were super excited to see him. Everyone was dancing and singing along."

On Nov. 5, while Scott performed at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, eight people died from accidental suffocation after being crushed in the crowd and two more died in the hospital in the following days. The victims ranged in from 9 to 23. The rapper is now facing a number of lawsuits related to the concert.

During an interview with Charlamagne tha God, Scott insisted he didn't know the severity of the situation until it was too late.

"It wasn't really until minutes until the press conference until I found out exactly what happened," he explained in the interview, posted to YouTube on Dec. 9. "Even after the show, you know, you're just kind of hearing things. I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference."

In March, Scott announced a $5 million initiative called "Project HEAL" to address "challenges facing today's youth, especially those from marginalized and at-risk communities," adding that the action plan "will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."

He added, "I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need."

"I might have advised him not to apologize at all," attorney Danny Cevallos says after hearing Travis Scott's interview about the Astroworld Festival in Houston, where 10 people died last month. An apology can be admissible in a case as evidence of liability, Cevallos says.