‘Make America Great Depression Again': Trump's tariff target of ‘SNL' cold open

Mike Myers also returned to cotinue his role as Elon Musk, where he had a glitch when talking about the Wisconsin election this past week.

By Brendan Brightman

James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump
Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

A rough week on Wall Street did not go unnoticed across town at 30 Rock on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, with the show giving an "encore presentation" of President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs this past week.

"You know, some people say my plan is nonsense, but we're using a formula," James Austin Johnson as Trump said as he held up the same chart the real Trump did in his announcement.

After explaining his formula, which included a reference to the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the symbol for "sideways boobs," Johnson as Trump assured people of their concerns.

"Anyway, your money is gone and we're going to figure it out," he said.

Watch the full sketch here:

