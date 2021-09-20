UK's Princess Beatrice Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a baby daughter over the weekend, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Monday.

The baby, who was born on Saturday at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kilos). Her name was not immediately revealed.

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care," the statement said.

It is the first child for Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and property developer Mozzi.

The new addition is Queen Elizabeth's 12th great-grandchild and the second grandchild for Ferguson and Andrew. Beatrice’s younger sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February.

Beatrice is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne.