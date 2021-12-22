A Florida theme park has updated its mask policy amid growing COVID-19 concerns and the emerging omicron variant.
Starting Dec. 24, 2021, Universal Orlando Resort will require all guests to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, at all public indoor locations, the company announced Wednesday.
The mask mandate will be in effect at all Universal Orlando restaurants, shops, indoor hotel public areas, and all attractions "from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience," a news release said.
All guests will be expected to bring a face covering with them for the duration of their visit.
The new guidelines come nearly eight months after the park eased some coronavirus restrictions as vaccines became widely available across the country.
In May 2021, the park lifted indoor mask requirements for anyone who was fully inoculated, although proof of vaccination was not required for entrance into the park.
The theme park still does not require proof of vaccinations, according to the news release.
Guests will also need to confirm they are not experiencing any symptoms of the virus (i.e., coughing, shortness of breath, muscle pain, sore throat, etc.) before purchasing a ticket.
The park maintains that guests keep a safe distance from other groups, and said they will continue to focus on maintaining high cleanliness and sanitization standards.
