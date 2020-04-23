Universal Signs Five-Year Film Deal With Lego: Report

Lego is reportedly coming to Universal.

According to a report in the Hollywood Reporter, Universal and the toy company have inked a five-year exclusive agreement to develop, produce and distribute films based on its intellectual property and original ideas.

“The LEGO System in Play gives people the ability to build worlds and create stories that they carry throughout every phase of their lives,” said Universal chairman Donna Langley, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “To partner with such an iconic brand that remains relevant and is constantly evolving allows for creativity in storytelling. We’re thrilled to start building out the next chapter of LEGO movies together with Jill and the LEGO team as they continue to inspire curiosity and innovation.”

