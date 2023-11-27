University of Florida students will analyze Taylor Swift's discography in new music course

Much like buying tickets to her iconic Eras Tour, the coveted spots of a Taylor Swift-themed course at the University of Florida filled up in a flash.

According to UF's student-run newspaper, The Independent Florida Alligator, 15 lucky students in the school's honors program will be taking "Musical storytelling with Taylor Swift and other iconic female artists" in Spring 2024.

It took only 10 seconds for the course to fill up during early registration in October.

According to the course description, "students will fearlessly jump then fall into 13 gorgeous weeks of discussing Taylor Swift’s discography, with a focus on her evergreen songwriting, and draw parallels between Swift’s enchanting lyrics and works by other famous female masterminds such as Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, and Dolly Parton."

In the one-credit course, students will be expected to annotate lyrics, analyze themes and participate in class discussions.

This isn't the first time the megastar singer-songwriter infiltrated academia — Stanford University and UC Berkeley are among a number of universities in the U.S. to offer Swift-themed courses.