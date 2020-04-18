Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe on Wedding Anniversary: ‘My King, My Heart, My Best Friend’

Vanessa Bryant is commemorating an emotional milestone.

Saturday would have marked her and late husband Kobe Bryant's 19th wedding anniversary — their first since Kobe and their daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash three months ago.

"My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you," Bryant wrote on an Instagram post, sharing an old photo of Kobe kissing her on the cheek.

The couple met in 1999 during a music video shoot. Kobe was 20 and Vanessa was 17 when they had their first date at Disneyland. The NBA icon proposed to Vanessa after she turned 18 and they got married on April 18, 2001.

