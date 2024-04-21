Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party was a Spice Girls reunion — see the celebs who attended

Victoria Beckham had a star-studded party to celebrate her milestone birthday.

The fashion designer, who turned 50 on April 17, held her birthday bash at the private members club Oswald’s in London on Saturday, April 20.

She was surrounded by friends and family on her special night, including her husband, David Beckham, and their four kids, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12. The family of six posed even for several glam shots on Instagram before the evening began.

Victoria Beckham also spent the evening with another group important to her — the Spice Girls.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Melanie Brown — better known as Mel B to fans — Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm — known professionally as Mel C — and Geri Halliwell all attended the bash. While an official Spice Girls reunion was hinted at by Mel B during a March appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the group hasn’t performed together since 2012.

However, fans got a taste of the iconic girl group again thanks to an Instagram video recorded by David Beckham.

In the clip from the party, he captured the group of five singing along to their song “Stop,” with synchronized choreography. Victoria Beckham wrote in the caption that it was the “best night ever,” adding, “Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife.”

By the end of the night, David Beckham carried his wife out of the venue on his back, possibly due to a foot injury she experienced earlier this year.

Read on to see more of the celebrities that turned up to Victoria Beckham’s 50 birthday party.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise was one of the many celebrity attendees of Victoria Beckham's birthday bash.

The “Top Gun” star donned a black three-piece suit paired with a white shirt and a pair of dark aviator glasses. The actor also took a moment to sign autographs outside of the venue as he was leaving the party.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attended the party with her husband, José Bastón. The former “Desperate Housewives” star wore a black strappy gown adorned with lace across the bodice down to her left hip.

Longoria’s friendship with Victoria Beckham dates back nearly two decades. They initially met through David Beckham and Longoria’s ex-husband, Tony Parker, who was friends with the former professional soccer player before he signed with the LA Galaxy and moved his family to Los Angeles in 2007.

“We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London,” Longoria told The Sunday Times in June 2023. “We usually just blab all night. She’s extremely loyal. There’s never a moment I can’t call her, that she’s not available, that she’s not flying to see me or I’m flying to see her.”

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek and her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, also showed up to the birthday bash.

While Pinault wore a black pinstripe suit for the occasion, Hayek stunned in an emerald green long-sleeved gown paired with a black cape. As they departed the party, they both carried what appeared to be Victoria Beckham Beauty branded goodie bags.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley were also photographed coming and going from Victoria Beckham’s party. The action star wore a black suit with a matching bowtie for the evening, while Huntington-Whiteley wore a blush pink halter neck gown paired with a strappy sandals and a small white purse.

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay

Gordan Ramsay and his wife of nearly 30 years, Tana Ramsay, also attended the party. They coordinated in monochromatic black ensembles, with the “Hell’s Kitchen” star donning a black suit and tie with a pop of green in his tie while his wife wore a black gown paired with a blazer.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: