Watch: Beyoncé Stuns With Symbolic Oscars 2022 Performance of ‘Be Alive'

Beyoncé is the best thing the 2022 Oscars has ever had.

The Grammy-winning artist kicked off the live telecast in a big way by performing Best Original Song nominee "Be Alive." Her breathtaking performance was her first time singing her music solo at the award show, and the song, from "King Richard," marks her first-ever Oscar nomination.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams introduced the song and said the performance would take place at their hometown tennis courts in Compton, Calif. "This is where we truly came alive as young athletes," Serena said.

As for how Beyoncé managed to keep details of her performance a secret, it's just the power of Bey.

The Oscar performance marks the superstar's return to live performances after two years away from the stage. Her last performance for a large audience was at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's A Celebration of Life in February 2020.

Beyoncé initially didn't even plan on writing the Oscar-nominated song. Will Smith, who plays the titular character in "King Richard," told Entertainment Weekly that she decided to collaborate after attending a screening of the film.

"The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that's unmatched in entertainment," Smith said. "I was so happy when Beyoncé called."

Kelly Rowland has high praise for Queen Bey. On the red carpet at the 2022 Vanity Fair Party, the former Destiny's Child singer raved to Access Hollywood about Beyoncé's performance at this year's Oscars.

The song highlights the film's themes of family and Black pride, connecting to the film's story of Venus and Serena pursuing their passion for tennis. "Be Alive" closes the film over credits and montage photos of the tennis players.

"It feels so good to be alive," Beyoncé sings on the track co-written with artist Dixson. "Got all my family by my side. Couldn't wipe this Black off if I tried. That's why I lift my head with pride."

"King Richard" ass also nominated for five other categories: Best Picture, Smith for Best Actor, Aunjanue Ellis for Best Supporting Actress, Zach Baylin for Best Original Screenplay, and Pamela Martin for Best Film Editing.