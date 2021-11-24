Jenna Bush Hager

Watch Bono Pull Off an Epic 40th Birthday Surprise Just for Jenna Bush Hager

The rock legend showed up for an interview and ended up staging an unexpected celebration

By Ree Hines | TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager and Bono in Central Park, New York.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager has a landmark birthday coming up this week — on Thursday, she turns 40.

And that’s not all she has to celebrate.

Jenna also had the opportunity this week to interview one of rock music’s most iconic performers, U2 frontman, activist and newly minted voice actor Bono.

But she had no idea those two events would turn into one big celebration.

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager chats with rock legend Bono.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager chats with rock legend Bono.

In a spot that aired on TODAY Wednesday, Jenna sat down with Bono to discuss a couple of hot topics, including whether U2 is heading back to the studio and what he sings about in his first film role, in the animated feature “Sing 2,” from Illumination Entertainment, part of NBC News' parent company, NBCUniversal.

However, shortly after she learned that the band plans to do more recording “in the next few weeks” and that Bono sings U2’s first new single in three years in the upcoming movie, called “Your Song Saved My Life,” the interview took a turn. Rather than sitting down to chat, the “Beautiful Day” singer took her on a stroll through Central Park.

Jenna had no idea where this interview was really going.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“Can we get a pint?” he asked her as they approached the restaurant Tavern on the Green. While she prepared for a detour, he added, “Sorry, change of plans.”

Suddenly there was music all around them as the Susan E. Wagner High School band started to play.

“Wait, what is happening here?” Jenna asked.

Bono smiled and said, “Some intentional music."

While Jenna still looked a bit baffled, he explained it all in three words: “Happy birthday, babe!”

Surpise!
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

It was the party she never saw coming.

“Stop it!” she laughed. “Are you kidding me? You have got to be kidding me. Thank you! I’m freaking out.”

But it was no joke.

She had a cake made of Guinness and pint glasses filled with Guinness and Bono by her side.

What a way to celebrate 40!

