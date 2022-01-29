Watch Drake's Son Adonis Tell Dad He'll Be Bigger Than Him in Adorable Video

C'est tres adorable and philosophical.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Drake posted an Instagram video of himself having a hilarious conversation with his 4-year-old son Adonis Graham. In the clip, filmed near other people inside the rapper's lavish Toronto home, the boy asks Drizzy if he is going to be "much bigger" than him.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"I don't think so," Drake responds. "You're pretty tall. Do you think you're going to be bigger than me?"

Adonis answers, "Yeah. I'm going to be like, old."

The bilingual child then asks his dad if he wants him to teach him how to speak "en Francais" and tells him in French, loosely translated, "Some time, when I am very big...everything will go back to the universe." When Drake asked what he said, Adonis replied, in English, "When you're older, then you're all broken and you're going to turn back into space."

"You're a funny guy!" the rapper commented.

Watch the adorable video below:

Adonis is Drake's only child and his mom is the rapper's ex and French artist Sophie Brussaux. The musician occasionally shares images of the boy on social media and also brings him to public events. Last June, Drake and Adonis were spotted together at a Phoenix Suns--Los Angeles Lakers game in L.A. A month earlier, the boy also joined his dad onstage at the Billboard Music Awards while the "Hotline Bling" star accepted the Artist of the Decade honor.

"I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," Drake said on Young Money Radio With Lil Wayne last year. "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be, you know, a 'celebrity' that I gotta like, you know, make everybody live under this blanket."

See adorable photos of Adonis below: