Weezer's Scott Shriner performs at Coachella after wife's arrest

For Scott Shriner, the show must go on.

The Weezer bassist performed at Coachella April 12 just days after the arrest of wife Jillian Lauren, who was struck by gunfire in an “officer-involved shooting” on April 8, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

California Highway Patrol requested police backup to locate three hit-and-run suspects who fled to L.A.’s Eagle Rock neighborhood. While securing the area, officers spotted Lauren — who’s legal name is Jillian Shriner — armed with a handgun in a neighboring residence.

“The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun multiple times; however, she refused,” police said in an April 9 police report. “Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred.”

The true crime author — who married Scott Shriner in 2005 — was hit by gunfire and transported to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"It was later determined that Shriner was uninvolved in the hit-and-run and lived at the residence where she was observed," authorities said. "She was ultimately absentee booked for attempted murder."

Meanwhile, Weezer — who was added as a surprise to the festival’s lineup on April 5 — played the Mojave tent on Saturday for the festival’s first weekend. Ed Sheeran is slated for the same spot on the second weekend.

On the stage, they performed 12 songs, including their hits "My Name Is Jonas," "Island in the Sun" and "Buddy Holly" as well as a cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

Jillian Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was injured in the shooting, which unfolded during a neighborhood police search. As seen on the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on April 9, 2025.

The alternative rock band has played the festival three times, in 2001, 2005 and 2019. Notably in 2019, Weezer opened their set with a barbershop-quartet version of their song “Beverly Hills.” They later brought out TLC’s Chilli to sing “No Scrubs,” and Tears for Fears to play “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

And the bandmates of Weezer aren’t the only ones visiting Indio, California with Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott all serving as headliners and Charli XCX, T-Pain and Clairo booked as performers.

