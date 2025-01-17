Wendy Williams says her two cats were taken away amid conservatorship

Originally appeared on E! Online

Wendy Williams is saying goodbye to two of her co-hosts.

In a wide-ranging interview about her three-year conservatorship, the daytime TV icon shared that her cats, Chit Chat and My Way, were recently taken away from her without her knowledge.

“My cats have been sold,” Williams told The Breakfast Club during an interview aired Jan. 16. “I had no idea… look, I no longer have my cats.”

The former Wendy Williams Show host adopted the animals in 2019, explaining on her talk show that My Way’s name was a nod to her then-recent split from ex-husband Kevin Hunter while Chit Chat’s name came from Williams’ gift of gab. She said she only learned of her beloved pets’ rehousing after the fact through her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

“I did not know that until I talked to my guardian person,” she declared. “I wanted my cats with me.”

Elsewhere in the radio interview, Williams refuted her guardian’s claim that she “has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitate,” as stated in a November legal filing.

“I am not cognitively impaired,” Williams insisted. “But I feel like I’m in prison.”

The 60-year-old added that the other residents at the New York facility where she is living are much older than her, and that mingling with them “is not my cup of tea.”

“I’m in this place where people in their 90s and 80s and in their 70s,” she explained. “There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

Williams' niece, Alex Finnie, also said that to her knowledge, her aunt has not undergone a medical evaluation—which could determine if she should have her rights restored—adding that Sabrina “has made it difficult every which way for my aunt to be able to live any sort of healthy, independent life.”

“It’s almost as if she doesn’t want my aunt to show that she’s healthy and independent,” Alex stated. “Because as we know about these guardianships and as my aunt has said, the system’s broken. The longer she’s under this guardianship, the longer they have the keys to her life.”