What Sofía Vergara mouthed after losing Golden Globe to Jodie Foster

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sofía Vergara was not going to take her 2025 Golden Globes loss sitting down. Literally.

After the "Griselda" star lost the award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture — Television to Jodie Foster for her role in "True Detective: Night Country," Vergara jokingly let her disappointment be known during the Jan. 5 ceremony

"No, no," Vergara stood up and yelled out after Foster's name was called by presenters Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara, to which Foster responded from the stage, "I know, I know."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

As this was Foster's fifth Golden Globe win, Vergara could be heard yelling from the crowd, "Give me one!" (Click here to see all the winners.)

But Foster made sure to give a special shoutout to her fellow nominees — including Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Naomi Watts (Feud Capote vs. the Swans) and Kate Winslet (The Regime) — saying, "The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time, is having a community of all of these people. Especially you, Sofía."

PHOTOS Taylor Swift, Julia Roberts and More: Revisit the Most Unforgettable Golden Globes Looks Ever

The 62-year-old also got emotional as she thanked her family, including wife of 10 years Alexandra Hedison and children Charlie, 26, and Kit, 23.

"Kit, my scientist son and Charlie, my actor son who's starting his career," Foster gushed during her speech. "Hopefully you understand the joy, such joy that comes from doing really hard, meaningful, good work."

She added, "My boys, I love you and this, of course, is for you. And the love of my life, Alex. Thank you, forever."

Despite Foster's kind words, Vergara wasn't done. As the camera cut back to her at the end of Foster's speech, the 52-year-old gave a huge applause but turned to the camera and exasperatedly threw her hands in the air.

And the loss to Foster was especially felt, as she had also beaten out Vergara at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

"They stole it from me," Vergara could be seen yelling after the September ceremony in a video posted to Instagram. "They stole it from me for the fifth time."

PHOTOSKieran Culkin, 2025 Golden Globes, Awards