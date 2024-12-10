Music & Musicians

What to know about ‘The Voice' finale

The winner of "The Voice" receives a big cash prize and a record deal

By Holley Ford

Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg
It all comes down to this.

The Season 26 finale of "The Voice" is here. And the competition is fierce.

Here's everything you need to know about the Season 26 finale.

When is 'The Voice' finale?

The live finale of "The Voice" will air on Tuesday, December 10.

'The Voice' Season 26 judges

This season's "The Voice" judges are Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

Who are the finalists for 'The Voice' Season 26?

Team Michael Bublé: Shye and Sofronio Vasquez

Team Snoop Dogg: Jeremy Beloate

Team Reba McEntire: Danny Joseph

Team Gwen Stefani: Sydney Sterlace

Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé are ready to shake things up on "The Voice"! The musicians are joining "The Voice" as coaches for Season 26 alongside returnees Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire.

How to watch 'The Voice' season finale

You can watch "The Voice" season finale on Tuesday, December 10, at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on NBC. It will stream on Peacock the following day.

What does the winner of 'The Voice' get?

The winner of "The Voice" receives $100,000 and a record deal.

Before the Season 26 winner is crowned, expect some amazing performances from Snoop, Kelly Clarkson, Sting, Dan + Shay and more.

