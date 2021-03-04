Get your popcorn ready because this weekend is action-packed.

Not only is an inspiring new Disney Princess finally making her debut, but two real-life royals are also taking a major step in their journey. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated sitdown with Oprah Winfrey is set to go down on Sunday, Mar. 7, and, judging from the first sneak peek, these two will no longer be silent or silenced in their first major interview since stepping down as senior members of the British royal family last year.

Plus, Netflix is offering a compelling documentary about The Notorious B.I.G., Hulu's latest action flick provides a fun twist and the OG Real World cast is reuniting for the first time in almost three decades. Oh, and a little show called "WandaVision" is wrapping up its magical first season. Perhaps you've heard of it?

Here's what to watch this weekend, March 6-7:

If You're Totally Team Harry and Meghan: What will they say? That is the question on everyone's mind--including, it seems, the palace--ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's much-hyped sitdown with Oprah, with the media mogul promising there's "no subject that is off limits." And in the most recent sneak peek at their tell-all, Meghan accuses the royal family of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her. Hold onto your fascinators, people, things are about to get wild. (Where to Watch: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. If you don't have cable, it will also be available to stream on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.)

If You Need a Family-Friendly Option for Movie Night: Prepare for major star power in "Raya and the Last Dragon," Disney's latest animated movie the children in your life will undoubtedly become obsessed with. Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran voices Raya--a lone warrior hoping to restore the fractured land of Kumandra by finding a legendary dragon--while Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim and Benedict Wong also lend their vocal talents in this epic adventure that is a tribute to Southeast Asian culture. (Where to Watch: Disney+)

If You Want to Go From Negative to Positive: Executive produced by both Sean "Diddy" Combs and the MC's mother, Voletta Wallace, "Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell" is a documentary celebrating the life and legacy of The Notorious B.I.G. Featuring in-depth interviews and previously unseen archival footage provided by the Brooklyn rapper's lifelong friend Damion Butler, the doc explores viewers will get to know more about the upbringing and musical influences of Biggie, who was murdered in 1997. (Where to Watch: Netflix)

If You Can't Stop Singing "Agatha All Along": Doesn't it feel like just yesterday we were all eagerly awaiting WandaVision's premiere to learn just what the hell the MCU on streaming would look like? Well, it turns out it was freakin' awesome. With knockout performances by Elizabeth Olsen (Give this witch an Emmy STAT!), Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris, the series has been one of the most delightful and surprisingly emotional offerings of the year. (Where to Watch: Finale drops Friday on Disney+)

If You've Been Waiting Over 30 Years For This: Comedy legends Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are back in action in "Coming 2 America," the much-anticipated sequel to their iconic 1988 film. In the follow-up, newly-crowned King Akeem (Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Hall) a new adventure that has them traversing the globe from Zamunda and, of course, back to Queens. Reprising their roles from the first film are James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson, while Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor are joining in on the royal fun. (Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video)

If You Worship at the Altar of Amy Poehler: Hot off her hosting gig at the Golden Globes, the Parks and Recreation star is back in the director's chair with "Moxie." The coming-of-age dramedy follows shy protagonist Vivian (Hadley Robinson) on her journey to female empowerment after she starts an underground zine to topple the patriarchy and call out the bullying ways in her high school. Helping guide her along the way? Her mother, played by Poehler, who was in the riot grrrl scene in her youth. (Where to Watch: Netflix)

If You Want to Know What Happens When People Stop Being Polite and Start Getting Real: Can you believe it's been almost 30 years since "The Real World" premiered?! The original seven housemates--Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell--are reuniting for "The Real World Homecoming: New York" in the same Soho loft they once shared to reflect on how the iconic MTV reality show changed their lives. (Where to Watch: Paramount+)

If You're Looking For Your Weekly True Crime Fix: May we interest you in "Murder Among The Mormons," a three-part docuseries exploring the 1985 Salt Lake City bombings that killed two members of the Latter-day Saints community? Yeah, we're pretty you were hooked once you saw the title of the documentary, which comes from filmmaker Tyler Measom and Napoleon Dynamite creator Jared Hess, both of whom grew up in the Mormon faith. (Where to Watch: Netflix)

If You Know Your Human Design: Warning, you may want to think twice about taking that online questionnaire to learn more about yourself. At least that's the major takeaway of "Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests." Director Tim Travers Hawkins dives into the history of these assessments, including the world-famous Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, our cultural obsession with them and the negative impact that they may have. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)

If You Are in the Mood for an Action Flick: Frank Grillo may just be one of the genre's most underrated actors and he's finally getting his time to shine in "Boss Level." The Joe Carnahan-directed movie stars The Captain America: Winter Soldier baddie as a former soldier who finds himself stuck in a time-loop, being hunted each day by a pack of assassins. SoGroundhog's Day but make it super lethal! (Where to Watch: Hulu)