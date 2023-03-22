television

‘Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Puts Contestant in Armlock After Perfect Game

'He got me, genuinely,' the contestant said of Sajak's wrestling maneuver

By Eric Mullin

Getty Images

Winning "Wheel of Fortune" had been a lifelong dream for Fred Fletcher-Jackson.

But those dreams probably didn't include getting put in an armlock by host Pat Sajak.

A drama teacher and professional wrestler, Fletcher-Jackson was a contestant on the March 21 episode of "Wheel of Fortune." And he put on quite a show with a rare perfect game, including a victory in the bonus round.

The incredible performance landed Fletcher-Jackson a $75,800 grand prize ... as well as an armlock.

Fletcher-Jackson, who noted that he wrestles for "very little" money and does it "for the fun," came away impressed with the wrestling maneuver from the 76-year-old Sajak.

"He got me, genuinely," Fletcher-Jackson said in a postgame interview with Maggie Sajak, Pat's daughter.

"I was trying to counter his hammerlock that he had me in. I was trying to get behind him and I wasn't going anywhere."

The celebratory armlock capped a moment that had been years in the making for Fletcher-Jackson, whose first words when he was a child were actually related to "Wheel of Fortune."

"My mom says that my first words ever were, 'Buy a vowel.' True story," Fletcher-Jackson said. "Wheel was at the top of my list of dream-come-true scenarios in my life and it's happening."

