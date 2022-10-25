Where Is Olivia Wilde's Dog? Rescue Group Issues Statement After Nanny's Remarks

No need to call Sherlock Bones to solve the mystery of the whereabouts of Olivia Wilde's dog.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles-based rescue organization MaeDay Rescue issued a statement to "set the record straight" about what happened to the "Don't Worry Darling" director's Golden Retriever Gordon, who she had adopted from the group. They confirmed what Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis' former nanny alleged in a Daily Mail interview—that the actress sent her pet to live with her dog walker—and explained the reason behind the decision.

"Gordy was adopted to @oliviawilde at 2 months old and after giving him much love and training and travel adventures, she realized that Gordy didn't love the travel life and wasn't happy around toddlers," MaeDay Rescue said. "Gordy had formed a very strong bond with his dog walker and in Gordy's best interest and after much thought and consideration, he was rehomed to his Brooklyn dog walker."

The group added, "Before this decision was made, Olivia called MaeDay to discuss, and we were involved in the decision."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Olivia Wilde seems to be responding to growing speculation surrounding the final days of her relationship with Jason Sudeikis. On Tuesday, the "Don't Worry Darling" director shared an excerpt from Nora Ephron's novel "Heartburn," which featured the recipe for a salad dressing.

PHOTOS Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Italy Vacation

E! News has reached out to reps for the actress and Sudeikis and has not heard back.

MaeDay Rescue also said in their post, "We pride ourselves on finding that perfect forever home for our Maeday animals and every once in a while the animal is just happier in a different environment and that's okay. Olivia is a huge animal rescue advocate and rehomed Gordy out of compassion and love for him. The best part is Gordy has his own IG @gord_sounds and as you can see, he is living his best life!"

The group added, "Thanks for adopting @oliviawilde and for being a responsible pet owner."

Wilde and Sudeikis' former nanny had told the Daily Mail in comments posted Oct. 18 that in November 2020, the month Wilde and Sudeikis announced their breakup, the actress arranged for her dog to live with her New York-based dog walker. The nanny said this occurred weeks after Wilde met her now-boyfriend Harry Styles, who stars in "Don't Worry Darling."

The nanny also said she told Sudeikis that she "knew somebody who loves" the dog and "was willing to take him in."

Wilde and Sudeikis have put up a rare united front while speaking out against multiple accusations made about them by the nanny, who claimed to the Daily Mail she was fired without severance pay and also claimed the actor once became upset that his ex allegedly made her "special salad dressing" for Harry.

The former couple told E! News in a joint statement last week, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."

Wilde and Sudeikis also accused the nanny of launching a "campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues" and said they planned to "continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

In addition, Wilde later posted on her Instagram Stories an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 novel, "Heartburn," which included the description of a character making homemade salad dressing.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App