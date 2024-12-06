Television

How to watch ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' on NBC

The beloved Christmas TV special returns to its original home of NBC with two presentations this month.

By Eric Mullin

Santa Claus, his elves, and reindeer appear in "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" (1964).
Via NBC handout

A Christmas classic is returning to its original home.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," the longest-running Christmas special in television history, will be shown on NBC for the first time in over 50 years this month. The return will include two presentations of an extended version of the beloved special.

The first showing is slated for Friday night, exactly 60 years after "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" premiered on NBC. The stop-motion animation aired annually on the network for several years following its 1964 debut, but it hasn't been shown on NBC since the early 1970s.

Here's how you can catch the NBC homecoming of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer:"

When will 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' air on TV?

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" will make its official return to NBC on Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. PT.

NBC will then air an encore presentation on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. PT.

When did 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' first air on TV?

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" premiered on NBC on Dec. 6, 1964.

Who created 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?'

The iconic Christmas story of Rudolph started as a poem by Robert L. May in the 1930s. May's brother-in-law, songwriter Johnny Marks, then adapted the story into a song in the 1940s.

The TV special was created by Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass of Rankin/Bass Productions, which was previously known as Videocraft International.

