Which of your favorite artists have yet to win a Grammy? The list may surprise you

The 2024 Grammys are right around the corner!

This year could be a big moment for Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus, who have yet to take home their first Grammy.

The pair are among other artists, such as Jennifer Lopez, Sia, Blake Shelton and more, who've been nominated, but have not won a Grammy.

Cyrus, who's nominated for six awards this year for her “Endless Summer Vacation” album, reacted to the Grammy nods and shared what she most appreciated as an artist.

"Congratulations to all of this years Grammy nominees," she wrote on X. "Watching women rule the music industry makes me proud. It’s fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music LOVED around the world is the real trophy."

Read on to learn more about which of your favorites artists have yet to win a Grammy.

Jennifer Lopez

Jeff Bottari/Invision/AP

Despite Jennifer Lopez being in the business for more than two decades, she has only been nominated for two Grammys since the start of her career.

The first Grammy nomination Lopez received was in 2000 for her dance track “Waiting for Tonight." While the upbeat tune was nominated for Best Dance Recording, Lopez lost to Cher for her song "Believe."

Then, in 2001, Lopez's song "Let’s Get Loud" earned her another Grammy nom in the same category. However, she lost to Baha Men's “Who Let The Dogs Out.”

Nicki Minaj

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Nicki Minaj has been a heavy hitter in the industry ever since she released her debut album, "Pink Friday," in 2010.

Although she has never won a Grammy, she has been recognized by the Recording Academy 12 times.

In 2022, Minaj seemed to get fed up with the Recording Academy when they placed her song “Super Freaky Girl” in the pop category and not the rap category like she had expected.

In a tweet, Minaj said it was unfair for the Grammys to do this to her while Latto's song "Big Energy" was still up for consideration as a rap song.

Ultimately, neither of the ladies took home awards that night.

Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg

Getty Images Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg perform onstage at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California.

In 2010, you could barely turn on the radio without hearing Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg's hit song, "California Gurls." The song earned them a nod at the 2011 Grammys for best pop collaboration with vocals.

Though some fans swore that this would be the first time the pair would take home a Grammy, the duo ultimately lost to Herbie Hancock, Pink, India.Arie, Seal, Konono No 1, Jeff Beck and Oumou Sangare for their song, "Imagine."

Snoop Dogg, who is known for his 2004 anthem, "Drop It Like It’s Hot," has been nominated for 16 Grammys throughout his career.

As for Perry, who broke through the music scene with her 2008 jam, "I Kissed a Girl," has been recognized by the Recording Academy 13 times.

According to Billboard, Perry's third studio album, "Teenage Dream," was "her first Billboard 200 chart-topper." The success that Perry saw from that album helped her earn a Grammy nod for album of the year in 2011. But she lost that highly coveted award to Arcade Fire for their album “The Suburbs.”

Diana Ross

C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images Diana Ross headlines on the Main Stage during Day 3 of the Cambridge Club Festival at Childerley Orchard on June 12, 2022 in Cambridge, England.

Diana Ross may be a living legend, but she has yet to win a Grammy.

The musical icon gained a massive fan base in the '60s and '70s as the lead singer of The Supremes and also scored "six No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100," throughout her highly successful career, per Billboard.

In 2023, Ross earned a Grammy nod for best traditional pop vocal album for her 25th studio album, "Thank You." However, she lost to Michael Bublé, who was also nominated in the same category for his album "Higher."

Throughout her career, Ross has been nominated for 13 Grammys.

Miley Cyrus

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Miley Cyrus attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

2024 might be the year that Miley Cyrus finally wins a Grammy. The "Party in the U.S.A." singer has been working hard on her music career ever since she stopped filming her Disney series "Hannah Montana" in 2011.

Now, at the 2024 Grammys, Cyrus is up for six awards, thanks to her eighth studio album, "Endless Summer Vacation," which created a lot of buzz online.

Not only that, but Cyrus is also set to perform her hit song, "Flowers," at the awards show.

During her career as a pop star, Cyrus has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards.

Blake Shelton

Derrek Kupish/Variety via Getty Images Blake Shelton at "CMT Giants: Alabama" held on January 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Although Blake Shelton has a very successful music career, he's on the list of artists who have never won a Grammy.

In 2011, Shelton earned his first Grammy nom for collaborating with Trace Adkins on their hit song, "Hillbilly Bone."

While he lost to Zac Brown Band and Alan Jackson for their song, “As She’s Walking Away,” Shelton still held his head up high and continued making more great music that would earn him seven more nominations throughout his career.

The last time he was recognized by the Recording Academy was in 2020 when he was nominated for best country solo performance for "God's Country."

Demi Lovato

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV Demi Lovato performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey

In 2008, Lovato released her debut album, "Did You Forget." According to Billboard, this was her "first of six straight albums to crack the Top 5 on the Billboard 200."

In 2017, Lovato later received her first Grammy nomination for her fifth studio album, "Confident." That year, she was up for the best pop vocal album award, but she ended up losing to Adele for her album "25."

Lovato has only been nominated for one other Grammy in her career and that was in 2019 when she collaborated with Christina Aguilera for "Fall in Line."

Despite the support they got from fans, the duo ended up losing to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for "Shallow" in the best pop duo/ group performance category.

Sia

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Australian singer-songwriter Sia at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on November 3, 2023.

Like many other artists on this list, Sia has a voice that can command a room. Throughout her career, she has come out with many hit songs, such as "Cheap Thrills," "Chandelier," "Alive" and more.

Although she has seen a lot of success in the music industry, Sia is another artist who has never won a Grammy.

The "Unstoppable" singer has been nominated for the award nine times. She earned her first Grammy nomination in 2013 for "Wild Ones," her song with Flo Rida, and in 2018 she got her last Grammy nomination for "Never Give Up."

Avril Lavigne

Marc Piasecki/WireImage Avril Lavigne on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France.

Throughout her career, Avril Lavigne has been nominated for eight Grammys.

The punk rock singer received multiple nominations in 2003 and 2004 for her work on her debut album "Let Go."

