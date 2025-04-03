‘White Lotus' composer quits over feud with Mike White

Originally appeared on E! Online

Cristóbal Tapia de Veer is no longer in harmony with "The White Lotus."

The composer, who has worked on the HBO series for three seasons, revealed that after a dispute about the music on the show with creator Mike White, he won’t be checking in for the show’s fourth season.

“I announced to the team a few months ago that I was not coming back, that I was leaving,” Tapia de Veer said during an interview with the New York Times published April 2. “I didn’t tell Mike for various reasons; I wanted to tell him just at the end for the shock and whatever. Except I told the whole editorial team and music editor and producer and all that, but I didn’t think that they were going to tell him. At some point he heard about that.”

According to Tapia de Veer, his and White’s beef began with the removal of the signature “ooh-loo-loo-loo” and “ooh-loo-loo-loos” from the opening credits score for this season which stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, Walton Goggins, Parker Posey and more. The move changed the theme song completely and left some fans of the series disappointed.

“I texted the producer and I told him that it would be great to, at some point, give them the longer version with the ooh-loo-loo-loos, because people will explode if they realize that it was going there anyway,” Tapia de Veer said. “He thought it was a good idea. But then Mike cut that — he wasn’t happy about that.”

“I mean, at that point, we already had our last fight forever, I think,” he continued. “So, he was just saying no to anything.”

E! News has reached out to Mike White and HBO for comment but has not heard back.

In the end, Tapia de Veer went along with White’s wishes, and didn’t let his original score disappear completely as he uploaded it to YouTube. The Emmy-winning musician offered his final thoughts about working with White, comparing his experience working with him to being in a rock band.

“I was like, OK, this is like a rock band I’ve been in before,” he said. “Where the guitar player doesn’t understand the singer at all.”

The season finale of the most controversial installment of the franchise is set to air April 6 with an estimated runtime of 90 minutes. As for season four, which was announced in January, fans are going to have to wait to find out more details about the latest group of guests who will be checking into the luxury resort.

