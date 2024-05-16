Why Beyoncé's ‘Cowboy Carter' isn't nominated at 2024 ACM awards

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

If laying the cards down, down, down, down, down, the truth is "Cowboy Carter" will not be receiving an Academy of Country Music award this year.

But before fans take this as a slight to Beyoncé or the critically-acclaimed album, never fear — there's a good reason. The Grammy winner's debut country album wasn't nominated for this year's May 16 ceremony simply due to its release date.

The eligibility period for this year's nominees ran from January 1 to December of 2023 and with "Cowboy Carter's" March 2024 release, the album will be eligible for next year's awards ceremony.

And Beyoncé isn't the only artist who will have to wait until 2025 to see whether they'll take home any awards at what's considered "Country Music's Party of the Year." Kacey Musgraves' "Deeper Well," Sheryl Crow's "Evolution" and Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes' self-titled album were all released in 2024, though Kacey did earn nominations for Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

But despite the absence of Queen Bey among this year's nominees, there's no need for alligator tears: it's still an impressive list. (See all the nominations here.)

Heading into the 2024 ceremony, Luke Combs leads the pack with a whopping eight nods, including nominations in the Entertainer, Male Artist and Album of the Year categories.

And in a fun twist, Tracy Chapman became a first-time ACM nominee when Luke's cover of "Fast Car" climbed multiple music charts 36 years after the song's initial release, earning her a songwriting nod under Song of the Year.

Other top nominees include Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen with six apiece, followed by Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson with five.

Additionally, Jelly Roll received a rare honor with his four nominations. In addition to nods in the Male Artist, Music Event and Single of the Year Categories, the "Wild Ones" singer has also earned a nomination in the Entertainer of the Year category in his first year being nominated — a feat not achieved from a first-time nominee since Billy Ray Cyrus in 1993.

So to see who will be walking away a winner, and who will be nursing achy breaky hearts, don't miss the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards airing on Amazon's Prime Video Thursday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET.