Why Kate Winslet ‘Couldn't Stop Crying' When She Reunited With Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet will never let go of her friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Though more than 24 years have passed since "Titanic" made its box office debut, the 46-year-old Oscar winner has continued to keep in touch with her co-star. In an interview with The Guardian published on Dec. 23, Winslet shared that she recently caught up with DiCaprio, 47, in Los Angeles for the first time in three years — a reunion that was previously made difficult due to strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

And just like the tragic ending to the James Cameron film, the get-together was a tearjerker.

"I couldn't stop crying," she recalled. "I've known him for half my life."

The English actress continued, "It's not as if I've found myself in New York or he's been in London and there's been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup. We haven't been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we've missed each other because of COVID."

Calling the actor a "really close friend," she added, "We're bonded for life."

Winslet met DiCaprio in the '90s while working on "Titanic." They teamed up again in 2008's "Revolutionary Road," playing a married couple struggling with their relationship.

Looking back at the movie that first brought them together, Winslet mused, "I turned 21 on that shoot, and Leo turned 22."

"It wasn't pleasant for any of us, but we were all in it together," she remembered of "Titanic"'s grueling filming schedule, jokingly noting that DiCaprio "had way more days off than I ever bloody did."

"I guess I was raised to be grateful and just get on with it. I didn't feel it was my right to be miserable, and if I was miserable I certainly would not have let a journalist know," she said. "There is no way I would have let that slip!"

In fact, Winslet and DiCaprio often reminisce about their time working on "Titanic." The "Mare of Easttown" star previously told Glamour U.K. that the 1997 epic was deeply ingrained in their minds.

"You don't even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much," she said during a 2017 interview. "Sometimes we do quote the odd 'Titanic' line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny."

If there were ever going to be an Oscar for best co-stars, these two would surely win.