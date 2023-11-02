Why Kim Kardashian says North West prefers living with dad Kanye West

Originally appeared on E! Online

When it comes to her dad Kanye West, you really can't tell North West anything.



Because every time the 10-year-old spends time at the Yeezy designer's home, "She'll be like, 'Dad is the best,'" mom Kim Kardashian told sister Kourtney Kardashian during the Nov. 2 episode of "The Kardashians." "'He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment.' And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment.'"

It's an experience that Kourtney—who is mom to kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick—is all too familiar with.

"They do that at Scott's too," the "Poosh" founder, who is expecting her first baby with Travis Barker, confessed. "'Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house. It's not super big, the vibe's better.' I feel like everything falls on the parent that's more involved.'"

But after spending some much needed one-on-one time with North, Kim (who admits she always turns to Kourtney for motherhood advice despite any of their fights), kept what her older sister had to say about their dynamic in mind.

"Kourtney always says that North is my lesson on this planet," Kim recalled in a confessional. "I'm supposed to learn even more about patience—she teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life."

This isn't the first time that Kim has shared insight into what she's learned about herself after becoming a mom to North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

"It is the most rewarding job in the entire world," she said during a May episode of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast. "There is nothing that can prepare you. I don't care how long you wait. I don't care what you're waiting for. You are never prepared."

And while you may never be fully prepared, it's a chapter she's more than happy to be keeping up with.

"You will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out," Kim added. "And that you got through the day."

