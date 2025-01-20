Why Melania Trump's massive hat almost didn't get worn to inauguration

Originally appeared on E! Online

Melania Trump’s first action as First Lady? Serving a classic look.

The First Lady dressed to impress as her husband Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at the 2025 presidential inauguration Jan. 20.

For the occasion, Melania Trump arrived in an Adam Lippes custom double-breasted navy blue coat and matching skirt, with an ivory blouse and dark blue suede heels. She topped off the look with a wide-brimmed boater hat featuring a simple white band by Eric Javits.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump,” Adam Lippes told Vogue in a statement ahead of the ceremony. “Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world. With deep gratitude to Mrs. Trump for her trust and collaboration.”

READ: Barron Trump Makes Rare Appearance at Dad Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

Meanwhile, Javits revealed that the 54-year-old’s bold accessory had a major mishap while being shipped from Miami to New York last month.

“I guess the hat arrived all crushed,” he told Women’s Wear Daily in an interview published Jan. 20. “It looked like it had been sitting in snow drifts for about a week. Obviously, I had to scramble to redo it. It couldn’t really be repaired, because of the construction of it.”

As he put it, “It was a little bit of a cliffhanger.”

However, the designer was able to produce a brand new one that was taken back to Melania Trump by her trusted stylist Hervé Pierre, who was in Florida at the time. Javits added, “He had a driver, and Herve took it back to her by hand to minimize any other disasters that could possibly happen.”

Following the handoff, the hat remained out of sight until she arrived at the White House, where she and Donald greeted President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Javits revealed, “No other hands touched, nor did any other eyes see the hat, prior to Herve and the first lady receiving it.”

As Melania Trump arrived at the inauguration, the Internet started to draw parallels between her hat and Carmen Sandiego’s iconic accessory and trench coat. As one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “I found where in the world Carmen Sandiego is.

Added another, “Melania wearing a dress from the Carmen Sandiego fashion line.”