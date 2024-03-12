Why Michelle Yeoh gave Emma Stone's Oscar to Jennifer Lawrence

Originally appeared on E! Online

Michelle Yeoh knows the importance of friendship.

During the March 10 Oscars ceremony, the "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star was one of five previous Best Actress winners who took to the stage to present this year's award, which ultimately went to "Poor Things"' Emma Stone. Now, Yeoh is clarifying why she passed the trophy to Jennifer Lawrence to hand to Stone.

"Congratulations Emma!" the 61-year-old captioned a March 11 Instagram post. "I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!"

Because after all, Yeoh knows what it's like to have a friend in your corner. "She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis," she added of her former costar. "Always there for each other!!"

Emma Stone had an epic night at the 2024 Oscars. The star won Actress in a Leading Role for “Poor Things.” She mentioned her husband Dave McCary and their daughter in her heartfelt speech.

Yeoh and Lawrence were two of the five actresses who, along with Sally Field, Charlize Theron and Jessica Lange, took to the stage to speak to the work of each of the nominees — a format the Oscars implemented this year for the Best and Supporting Actor/Actress categories.

Nominated alongside Stone were "Anatomy of a Fall"'s Sandra Hüller, "Nyad"'s Annette Bening, "Maestro"'s Carey Mulligan and "Killers of the Flower Moon"'s Lily Gladstone, all of whom Stone was sure to recognize in her acceptance speech.

"The women on this stage, you are all incredible," the now two-time Best Actress winner said of the women onstage with her, before adding, "The women in this category — Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I share this with you. I am in awe of you. It has been such an honor to be able to do all this together."

There were a few special people, however, for whom the "La La Land" star reserved an especially sweet shoutout.

"I know I have to wrap up, but I really want to just thank my family, my mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave, I love you so much," she said at the end of her speech, growing visibly emotional. "And most importantly, my daughter, who's going to be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl."