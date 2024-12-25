Why Pregnant Brittany Mahomes missed Patrick Mahomes' Christmas game

Originally appeared on E! Online

Brittany Mahomes has been benched.

Well, temporarily. After all, the pregnant star was absent from the sidelines as husband Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Pittsburgh Steelers during the NFL’s Christmas game Dec. 25.

That's because Brittany — who shares kids Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 2, with the quarterback — is “due any day now” with their newest teammate, a baby girl, Patrick told sports reporter Kay Adams ahead of game. “Brittany says I’ve been stressing her out too much this season, so I got to try to not put so much stress on her through these football games and get the bye.”

"Hopefully, God works the right way and maybe we can have that baby on the bye week somewhere," the 29-year-old continued, "and then everything will work out perfectly.”

So, rather than cheer on from the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, Brittany watched from home while baking with Sterling and cuddling on the couch with Bronze. As she captioned a sweet snap on her Instagram story, "Game day snuggles."

As most parents can understand, she could use some rest and relaxation, especially as she nears the end of her third trimester.

"I need naps," Brittany, 29, admitted in August on the "WHOOP" podcast. "So I like to work my naps into my schedule now, because when you’re pregnant you’re tired."

"With the first pregnancy, it was just me," the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model continued. "So I could take naps, sleep all day, you know, I had nothing priority for me to do. Then, with Bronze, it was like, ‘Well, I have to take care of this kid but I’m tired,’ so I would just nap when she napped."

And now, with two kids, "they do nap at the same time, so I’m able to nap with them," Brittany explained. "But I am definitely a little bit more tired. Some days I wake up and I’m feeling absolutely horrible."

Thankfully, she has a great teammate in her corner.

"Brittany is a great wife with two great kids," Patrick said after his team's 2024 Super Bowl win. "I can't ask for anything better than this."

Indeed, to him, she is the ultimate touchdown.

"She's my rock," he told E! News. "Having someone that supports you every single day like I do is the reason that I am in the position that I am today."

Brittany Mahomes dishes on leading the battle against childhood allergies with AUVI-Q, after her son suffered a severe allergic reaction to peanuts.