Why Travis Kelce's dad says Taylor Swift didn't get the ‘diva memo'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Perhaps she charmed his dad with self-effacing jokes.

After Taylor Swift was spotted chatting with Travis Kelce's dad Ed Kelce during the NFL star's Oct. 12 football game, the family patriarch shared his thoughts on his son's new lover in the name of being honest.

Calling Swift a "very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman," Ed Kelce recalled that there was one moment in particular during the Kansas City Chiefs game that made him realize the superstar is "very genuine."

"I'll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her," Ed Kelce told People in an interview published Oct. 23. "We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can."

The considerate act made Travis' dad realize that the Grammy winner is no anti-hero.

"I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo," he noted. "She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot."

As for Ed Kelce's other first impression of Swift? "She's very smart," he said. "That comes through right away."

Live from New York, it's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! The "Karma" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player both made surprise cameos on "Saturday Night Live." Kelce made an appearance at the end of a sketch that poked fun at how the NFL is responding to his rumored relationship with Swift. Meanwhile, the "Lover" songstress introduced her pal Ice Spice's second performance of the night. Following their cameos, the two were spotted holding hands as they made their way to a "SNL" after-party.

While it sounds like the day was a fairytale all around, their interaction made Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce somewhat concerned.

"He shouldn't be talking to Taylor Swift," Jason Kelce joked during their "New Heights" podcast episode Oct. 18, to which Travis Kelce responded, "This is a terrifying conversation—I felt terrible for Taylor for being in this."

After sharing a laugh, the pair acknowledged that they have an excellent father.

"We can't keep kicking dad just because we enjoy doing it, man and our dad is the best f------ dad in the world," Travis Kelce admitted. "He is a great converser. It's where Jason gets his storytelling, and all of his charisma. We're saying this just because we like to rag on the big guy."