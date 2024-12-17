‘Wicked: Part 2' has a new title and a release date

It’s official: Act 2 of “Wicked” is coming next November, and it has a title.

The second and final installment of “Wicked” will be released Nov. 21, 2025, and it will be called “Wicked: For Good.”

The news came in a joint Instagram post from stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, director Jon M. Chu, and the movie’s Instagram page.

“You will be changed,” reads the caption.

The title of the second movie is of course a reference to an iconic song from the “Wicked” musical, “For Good,” which is expected to be included on the sequel’s soundtrack.

“Wicked: For Good” will pick up after what would have been the intermission of the original Broadway musical.

Like in the stage musical, there will be a time jump, Bowen Yang, who plays Pfannee, told TODAY.com in November.

“Right when we pick up, Glinda is in this very front-facing position. Pfannee and Shenshen (Bronwyn James) are at her side still, but a lot is in motion,” he said. “The world has literally changed, and the landscape of it is very different. There is this campaign against this one person that they’re like the reason for all the problems in the world.”

Marissa Bode, who plays Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, also told TODAY.com that her character will play a bigger role in the second film.

“What was helpful to me was journaling as my character to fill in a lot of the blanks and to really get in the mindset (of) why my character changed, what her feelings were in the in between and how did she get to where she was today,” she said.

“Wicked” premiered in theaters Nov. 22, opening with $114 million at the domestic box office. That made it the highest cinematic debut ever of a Broadway musical adaptation, according to CNBC.

