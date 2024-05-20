Will Daniel Radcliffe join the ‘Harry Potter' TV series? He says…

Originally appeared on E! Online

Daniel Radcliffe is reaching for his invisibility cloak.

The actor—who played The Boy Who Lived in all eight "Harry Potter" movies—said it's unlikely that he'll make an appearance in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series when it hits Max in 2026.

"I don't think so," he exclusively told E! News at the Drama League Awards May 17, explaining that he feels producers would like to keep the two franchises separate. "I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don't know if it would work to have us do anything in it."

But it's for the best, according to Radcliffe, who is not itching to don his Hogwarts robes again. As he noted in his E! interview, airing May 20 at 11 p.m., "I'm very happy to just watch along with everyone else."

However, the door still might be cracked open a smidge, as Radcliffe kept coy on what his answer would be if the Max production did ask him to return.

"I'm gonna be a politician about this," he quipped, "and not deal in hypotheticals."

In the meantime, the 34-year-old is focusing on his career in theater—even earning a Tony Award nomination for the Stephen Sondheim musical "Merrily We Roll Along"—as well as his new journey in parenthood after welcoming his first child with Erin Darke last year.

"It's the best," he told E! of being a dad. "I never thought it would be possible for a creature to make me so tired and me still just love that thing so much. It's been a crazy year."

But as for the biggest lesson he's learned during this new chapter?

"It's taught me that women are incredible," Radcliffe explained. "That my partner Erin is incredible. Everything that she has done for him, becoming a mum over the last year, has been the most beautiful part of watching this whole thing so far."

