Will Simone Biles enroll her future kids in sports? She says…

Simone Biles is hoping her athleticism is genetic.

As the Olympic gold medalist and her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, look ahead to expanding their family, she revealed their future kids will definitely be following in their footsteps.

“We are obviously gonna put them in sports in the beginning so they get their bearings and learn,” Simone exclusively told E! News at the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky., May 3. “But other than that, we don't really care what they do as long as they find their passion.”

Indeed, the 28-year-old noted she’ll support her children’s pursuits no matter what.

“I've always wanted to be a mother, have kids,” she went on, “and just like [Jonathan], he's always wanted to be a dad, so it's just really exciting.”

Simone added, “If they turn into musicians, who cares? That is still phenomenal.”

For now, the couple—who wed in April 2023—are content to enjoy each other’s company. In fact, they even coordinated matching lavender ensembles as they attended the annual horseracing event.

“It's just good to get out of your element and just go out and enjoy each other,” the 29-year-old Chicago Bears safety told E!. “It's fun. It's our first time being here so we're super excited [about] the atmosphere, the energy and to see all the outfits.”

Simone previously discussed her baby plans in August, noting that raising a family is “most definitely” in the cards.

“Me and Jonathan always talk about kids,” she told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on Today at the time. “He would have had them yesterday if he could have. Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family, but yes, that’s definitely in our future.”

