Will Smith turns ‘notifications off' after Jada's marriage revelations

There's no bad blood between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith despite secretly breaking up seven years ago.

Case in point: Their friendly exchange on the Oscar winner's Instagram page.

On Oct. 15, Smith shared a video of himself taking a nap on a speeding boat, with the accompanying audio set to a track featuring various sound effects from different phone notifications. "Fun fact about me," the recording read, "I can take a nap almost everywhere."

The 55-year-old added in the caption alongside a smiley face: "Notifications off."

Pinkett Smith, 52, was clearly amused by the video, sharing emojis of laughing faces in the comments section.

Smith's post came days after the "Girls Trip" star revealed that she and her husband had been living separate lives for years. "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," Pinkett Smith shared of their marriage in an Oct. 11 interview with "Today," while discussing her upcoming bombshell memoir "Worthy." "I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

However, Pinkett Smith—who shares kids Jaden Smith, 25, and Willow Smith, 22, with the actor—noted that they do not intend on legally separating. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she shared in her Oct. 13 NBC News special. "We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise."

So, how does Smith feel now that the truth has been made public? "I applaud and honor you," he wrote in a letter Pinkett Smith, which was read to her by Jay Shetty during her appearance on his "On Purpose" podcast. "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the author's club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."

The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum—who married Pinkett Smith in 1997—also acknowledged that hindsight is 20/20 when it comes to their longtime relationship. "When you've been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in," the told the New York Times in an email. "You can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

