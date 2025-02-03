Concerts

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow coming to Connecticut for Outlaw Festival

Beyonce To Rally With Kamala Harris, Boosting Her Celebrity Support

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow and more artists are coming to Connecticut for the 2025 Outlaw Music Festival and Live Nation said this will be the biggest Outlaw tour to date.

The tour will make a stop at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Sept. 6.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It will feature Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Waxahatchee and Madeline Edwards.

 This is the 10th anniversary of the Outlaw Music Festival.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at http://OutlawMusicFestival.com and http://ticketmaster.com.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.

2025 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates and Lineups:

Local

WNBA 38 mins ago

Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her

Ansonia 1 hour ago

Inspector General finds fatal shooting by Bridgeport police in Ansonia was ‘questionable'

Here are the show dates and lineups.

May 13: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Billy Strings
  • Sierra Hull
  • Lily Meola

May 15: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Billy Strings
  • Sierra Hull
  • Lily Meola

May 16: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Billy Strings
  • Sierra Hull

May 18: Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Billy Strings
  • Sierra Hull
  • Lily Meola

May 20: Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Nampa, ID

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Billy Strings
  • Sierra Hull
  • Lily Meola

May 22: ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Billy Strings
  • Sierra Hull
  • Lily Meola

May 24: Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Billy Strings
  • Lake Street Dive
  • Sierra Hull
  • Lily Meola

May 25: The Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy, WA

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Billy Strings
  • Lake Street Dive
  • Sierra Hull
  • Lily Meola

June 20: Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
  • Trampled by Turtles
  • Myron Elkins

June 21: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
  • Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
  • Myron Elkins

June 22: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
  • Trampled by Turtles
  • Myron Elkins

June 25: FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
  • Trampled by Turtles
  • Tami Neilson

June 27: Radians Amphitheater, Memphis, TN

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
  • Trampled by Turtles
  • Tami Neilson

June 28: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
  • Trampled by Turtles
  • Tami Neilson

June 29: Thunder Ridge Nature, Arena Ridgedale, MO

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
  • Trampled by Turtles
  • Tami Neilson

July 5: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • The Avett Brothers
  • The Mavericks
  • Tami Neilson

July 6: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman, The Woodlands, TX

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • The Avett Brothers
  • The Mavericks
  • Tami Neilson

July 25: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Turnpike Troubadours
  • Charles Wesley Godwin
  • Willow Avalon

July 26: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Turnpike Troubadours
  • Charles Wesley Godwin
  • Willow Avalon

July 27: Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • urnpike Troubadours
  • Charles Wesley Godwin
  • Willow Avalon

July 29: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Turnpike Troubadours
  • Willow Avalon

Aug. 1: Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Wilco
  • Lucinda Williams
  • Waylon Payne

Aug. 2: Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Wilco
  • Lucinda Williams
  • Waylon Payne

Aug. 3: BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Wilco
  • Lucinda Williams
  • Waylon Payne

Aug. 8: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Turnpike Troubadours
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Waylon Payne

Aug. 9: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Turnpike Troubadours
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Waylon Payne

Aug. 10: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Turnpike Troubadours
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Waylon Payne

Sept. 5: Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Waxahatchee
  • Madeline Edwards

Sept. 6: Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Waxahatchee
  • Madeline Edwards

Sep. 7: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • TBA
  • Waxahatchee
  • Madeline Edwards

Sept. 12: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Waxahatchee
  • Madeline Edwards

Sept. 13: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Waxahatchee
  • Madeline Edwards

Sept. 14: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Madeline Edwards

Sept. 19: Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Waxahatchee
  • Madeline Edwards

Get complete tour details online at http://outlawmusicfestival.com

This article tagged under:

Concerts
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us