Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow coming to Connecticut for Outlaw Festival

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow and more artists are coming to Connecticut for the 2025 Outlaw Music Festival and Live Nation said this will be the biggest Outlaw tour to date.
The tour will make a stop at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Sept. 6.
It will feature Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Waxahatchee and Madeline Edwards.
This is the 10th anniversary of the Outlaw Music Festival.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at http://OutlawMusicFestival.com and http://ticketmaster.com.
Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.
2025 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates and Lineups:
Local
Here are the show dates and lineups.
May 13: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Sierra Hull
- Lily Meola
May 15: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Sierra Hull
- Lily Meola
May 16: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Sierra Hull
May 18: Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Sierra Hull
- Lily Meola
May 20: Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Nampa, ID
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Sierra Hull
- Lily Meola
May 22: ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Sierra Hull
- Lily Meola
May 24: Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Lake Street Dive
- Sierra Hull
- Lily Meola
May 25: The Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy, WA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Lake Street Dive
- Sierra Hull
- Lily Meola
June 20: Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Trampled by Turtles
- Myron Elkins
June 21: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
- Myron Elkins
June 22: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Trampled by Turtles
- Myron Elkins
June 25: FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Trampled by Turtles
- Tami Neilson
June 27: Radians Amphitheater, Memphis, TN
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Trampled by Turtles
- Tami Neilson
June 28: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Trampled by Turtles
- Tami Neilson
June 29: Thunder Ridge Nature, Arena Ridgedale, MO
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Trampled by Turtles
- Tami Neilson
July 5: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- The Avett Brothers
- The Mavericks
- Tami Neilson
July 6: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman, The Woodlands, TX
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- The Avett Brothers
- The Mavericks
- Tami Neilson
July 25: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Willow Avalon
July 26: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Willow Avalon
July 27: Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- urnpike Troubadours
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Willow Avalon
July 29: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Willow Avalon
Aug. 1: Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Wilco
- Lucinda Williams
- Waylon Payne
Aug. 2: Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Wilco
- Lucinda Williams
- Waylon Payne
Aug. 3: BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Wilco
- Lucinda Williams
- Waylon Payne
Aug. 8: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Turnpike Troubadours
- The Red Clay Strays
- Waylon Payne
Aug. 9: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Turnpike Troubadours
- The Red Clay Strays
- Waylon Payne
Aug. 10: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Turnpike Troubadours
- The Red Clay Strays
- Waylon Payne
Sept. 5: Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Sheryl Crow
- Waxahatchee
- Madeline Edwards
Sept. 6: Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Sheryl Crow
- Waxahatchee
- Madeline Edwards
Sep. 7: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- TBA
- Waxahatchee
- Madeline Edwards
Sept. 12: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Sheryl Crow
- Waxahatchee
- Madeline Edwards
Sept. 13: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Sheryl Crow
- Waxahatchee
- Madeline Edwards
Sept. 14: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Sheryl Crow
- Madeline Edwards
Sept. 19: Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Sheryl Crow
- Waxahatchee
- Madeline Edwards
Get complete tour details online at http://outlawmusicfestival.com