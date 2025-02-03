Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow coming to Connecticut for Outlaw Festival

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow and more artists are coming to Connecticut for the 2025 Outlaw Music Festival and Live Nation said this will be the biggest Outlaw tour to date.

The tour will make a stop at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Sept. 6.

It will feature Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Waxahatchee and Madeline Edwards.

This is the 10th anniversary of the Outlaw Music Festival.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at http://OutlawMusicFestival.com and http://ticketmaster.com.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.

2025 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates and Lineups:

Here are the show dates and lineups.

May 13: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 15: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 16: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

May 18: Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 20: Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Nampa, ID

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 22: ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 24: Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Lake Street Dive

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 25: The Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Lake Street Dive

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

June 20: Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Myron Elkins

June 21: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Myron Elkins

June 22: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Myron Elkins

June 25: FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

June 27: Radians Amphitheater, Memphis, TN

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

June 28: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

June 29: Thunder Ridge Nature, Arena Ridgedale, MO

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

July 5: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

The Avett Brothers

The Mavericks

Tami Neilson

July 6: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman, The Woodlands, TX

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

The Avett Brothers

The Mavericks

Tami Neilson

July 25: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Charles Wesley Godwin

Willow Avalon

July 26: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Charles Wesley Godwin

Willow Avalon

July 27: Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

urnpike Troubadours

Charles Wesley Godwin

Willow Avalon

July 29: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Willow Avalon

Aug. 1: Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Wilco

Lucinda Williams

Waylon Payne

Aug. 2: Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Wilco

Lucinda Williams

Waylon Payne

Aug. 3: BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Wilco

Lucinda Williams

Waylon Payne

Aug. 8: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

The Red Clay Strays

Waylon Payne

Aug. 9: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

The Red Clay Strays

Waylon Payne

Aug. 10: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

The Red Clay Strays

Waylon Payne

Sept. 5: Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

Sept. 6: Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

Sep. 7: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

TBA

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

Sept. 12: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

Sept. 13: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

Sept. 14: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Madeline Edwards

Sept. 19: Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

Get complete tour details online at http://outlawmusicfestival.com