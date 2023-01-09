‘Wizards of Waverly Place' Actor Dan Benson Explains Move to OnlyFans

Dan Benson is getting candid about an X-rated change to his career.

The 35-year-old, who played Zeke on Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place," is now an OnlyFans star. He explained in a new TikTok what led him to work in the adult entertainment industry.

"Basically, when I was on the show 'Wizards of Waverly Place,' I would get messages from people all the time, some of those being women that I found incredibly attractive," Benson explained in his post on Saturday. "Turns out, messaging those women, who turned out not to be who they said they were, was not the best idea, because I would send nude photos to them and they would take those nude photos and then post them onto online websites."

Benson recalled that eventually his photos and videos were "all over the web." Calling the experience "pretty traumatic," he noted that he tried to get the footage completely off the internet.

"Obviously, I did not want them out there," he continued. "But, as you can imagine, that was a pretty difficult task. I ended up almost losing my job later in life because of that after I kind of retired from acting."

While Benson shared that the situation had a "very big, negative" impact on his life, he eventually choose to run with it. "I decided to stop fighting against it and instead, go the other direction and completely lean into it," he shared, "and build out a page instead of letting these people sell my privacy. So I started that adventure last year."

As for how this career change has treated him, Benson noted he has positive experiences from this new journey.

"I've been having a tremendous amount of fun," he continued. "I've met a lot of really great people in the adult entertainment industry and it's changed my life for the better."